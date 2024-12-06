Janux Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350.0 Million Underwritten Public OfferingSAN DIEGO – Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) unveiled the pricing details for an underwritten public offering today. The company has resolved to issue 5,317,460

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Janux Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More