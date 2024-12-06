Janux Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350.0 Million Underwritten Public OfferingSAN DIEGO – Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) unveiled the pricing details for an underwritten public offering today. The company has resolved to issue 5,317,460

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Janux Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

