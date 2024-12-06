Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,685,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132,745 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.25% of Eastern Bankshares worth $44,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1,155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EBC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $299.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $106,033.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

