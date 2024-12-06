Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 460,575 Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.94% of Colliers International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $112,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.