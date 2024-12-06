Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 76,313 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,313 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.57% of Graphic Packaging worth $50,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,719,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 428,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,943.74. This represents a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

