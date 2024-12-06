Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $55.91 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $55,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 114.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in Itron by 96.7% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 38,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Itron by 23.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $38,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Itron Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $115.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.21 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

