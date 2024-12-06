Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,263,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,467 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $59,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

