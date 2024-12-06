Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.78% of Agree Realty worth $60,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 125.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.04.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

ADC stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.96%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.