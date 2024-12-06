Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $64,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $557.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.22 and a 1-year high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

