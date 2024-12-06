James Blackie Sells 6,324 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,307.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 408,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,684.37. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, James Blackie sold 3,581 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $23,742.03.

On Wednesday, November 20th, James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21.

On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $14,914.41.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,815.50.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

ON24 Trading Down 1.2 %

ONTF opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.51. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 90,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.