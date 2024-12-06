Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,442,108 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,442,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of E2open Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of ETWO opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

