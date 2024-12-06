Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 5,047 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Xperi worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Xperi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 37.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 648,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xperi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 518,661 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPER. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xperi Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ XPER opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xperi

In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. This trade represents a 0.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Further Reading

