Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 224,987 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1,309.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,987 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Up 0.0 %

EQH stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -88.07%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 15.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $4,443,605. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

