Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182,435 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Radius Recycling by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 78.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. StockNews.com raised Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of Radius Recycling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $301,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,962.40. This trade represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

RDUS stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. Radius Recycling’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.01%.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

