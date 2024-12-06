Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $9.42 Million in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Hamilton Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,404.32. The trade was a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HG opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

