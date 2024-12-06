Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

HSII stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

