Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,156,827 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Navient worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 82.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

