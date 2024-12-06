Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.81. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

