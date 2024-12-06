Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 1,758,553 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.65 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 905.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 702,385 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

