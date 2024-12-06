Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 1,758,553 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.65 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 905.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 702,385 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
