iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 111,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

