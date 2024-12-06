iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $238.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

