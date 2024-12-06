iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,278,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $409.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $289.07 and a 12-month high of $411.28. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.