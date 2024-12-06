iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.13 and traded as high as $54.69. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF shares last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

