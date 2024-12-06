iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,516,200 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $27,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $55.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.