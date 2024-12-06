iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.93 and last traded at $114.89, with a volume of 19532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.