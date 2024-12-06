iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Position Cut by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $21.57 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

