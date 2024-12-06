iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IBMP opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.