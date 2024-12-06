iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.32 and traded as high as $33.53. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

