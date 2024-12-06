iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.
