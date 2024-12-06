iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,016,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,971,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $609.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $588.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $456.45 and a 12 month high of $611.54. The company has a market cap of $526.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.