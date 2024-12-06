iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

