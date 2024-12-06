iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $132,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,148,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

