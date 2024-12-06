iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $165,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,789,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 51,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,928,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.25 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

