iRhythm Technologies’ (IRTC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 16,145 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $1,249,784.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,380,103.89. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 400.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

