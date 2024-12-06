Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 13,906 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,400,000 after buying an additional 1,060,007 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,546,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,933,000 after purchasing an additional 96,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,763.75. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. This represents a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,938. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

