Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 7,100 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after buying an additional 11,779,162 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,798 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,600,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,789 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.