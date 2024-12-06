Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 2,000 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,683,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 376,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $70,610,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after acquiring an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.