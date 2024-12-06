Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.13 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,759.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,632.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,594.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,342.66 and a 12 month high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.