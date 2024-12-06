Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.02.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

