Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,432 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

SWKS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

