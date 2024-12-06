Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $212.42 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.53 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,741.20. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. This represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

