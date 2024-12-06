Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flanigan’s Enterprises (BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN: BDL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2024 – Flanigan’s Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL remained flat at $25.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Further Reading

