Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Lowered by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $306,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

