Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 28694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.