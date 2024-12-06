Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 22,760 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $107.16.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWB. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

