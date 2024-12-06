Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 229,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 66,035 shares.The stock last traded at $49.83 and had previously closed at $49.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

