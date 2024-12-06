Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $11.54. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 18,958,751 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $5,684,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $52,561,310.72. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 222,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

