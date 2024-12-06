International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 32,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 15,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.