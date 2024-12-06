InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in InterDigital by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,615.52. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $472,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

InterDigital Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $193.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.