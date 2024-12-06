Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $111.82 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

