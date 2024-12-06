Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Lennar by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.5 %

Lennar stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $132.27 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.79.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

